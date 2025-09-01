BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SIGNS AND MIRACLES OF JESUS IN THE NEW REVELATION - PART 1
12 views • 1 day ago

A collection of chapters and excerpts of the New Revelation containing some of the Lord miracles performed 2000 years ago during His life on earth. Just a small number of the amazing things the Lord has said and done are to be found in the Scriptural Gospels, but these are also described in much greater detail in the New Revelation's central work, The Great Gospel of John, but alos in The Lord's Sermons and The Childhood of Jesus. Other completely unknown miracles are added in the brochure 'About Divine Signs and Miracles', from which we are reading, together with fundamental explanations of the Lord related to the spiritual world, possession, free-will, education and healing of people.


The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html


The Great Gospel of John Book 1 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/ggj_book_1.pdf

The Childhood of Jesus https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/the_childhood_of_jesus_longer_edition_2.pdf

The Lord's Sermons https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/sermons_of_the_lord__164.pdf

