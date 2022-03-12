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Drone Footage: Ukraine National Guard (Azov Battalion) Headquarters Destroyed in Mariupol Bombing
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870 views • March 12, 2022
From Gonzala Lira Telegram:
Russian military ZALA UAV captures the destruction of the base of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in Mariupol, Ukraine. The National Guard of Ukraine, along with personal vehicles and miltary equipment. As you can see contrary to what mainstream media is saying - the Ukrainian Armed are hiding among civilian infrastructure. You can observe secondary explosions which prove the presence of ammunition and weapons hidden in civilian neighborhoods, in addition to countless phots of military fortification in apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, etc.
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Russian military ZALA UAV captures the destruction of the base of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in Mariupol, Ukraine. The National Guard of Ukraine, along with personal vehicles and miltary equipment. As you can see contrary to what mainstream media is saying - the Ukrainian Armed are hiding among civilian infrastructure. You can observe secondary explosions which prove the presence of ammunition and weapons hidden in civilian neighborhoods, in addition to countless phots of military fortification in apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, etc.
I edited in the 'Purple Haze' soundtrack scene from 1975's 'Apocalypse Now'
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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