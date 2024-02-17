Create New Account
The BIGGEST LIE The MEDICAL INDUSTRY Is Telling You!
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago

The BIGGEST LIE The MEDICAL INDUSTRY Is Telling You! | WHF Entertainment

WHF Entertainment's exposé reveals the dark truth behind the concept of brain death, with the video presenting a series of chilling cases where patients were wrongly diagnosed as brain dead, leading to near-death experiences. The documentary urges viewers to question the origins and legitimacy of the brain death concept, which was created by the medical industry in the 1960s to obtain organs from living donors. As the concept remains ambiguous and differs across countries, WHF explores the controversies surrounding organ harvesting and the legal disputes between medical institutions and donors' families. Lastly, the video exposes a new strategy proposed by the medical community, known as "death by donation," which aims to redefine morality by considering the possibility of ending people's lives with their informed consent for organ donation purposes.

