Where can gun and 2A content and conversations be safe from takedowns?

Why do we keep going back to the same old, same old for gun content? Could GunSpace fill a void for those of us who love guns and the 2nd amendment?





Today I talk to Mike from GunSpace Video and GunSpace Community and see what's under the hood over there.





I have taken the battle to the next level and talked to the Montana Attorney General's office about censorship by members of Congress. A letter was sent to the CEO of YouTube warning about the actions that they took against my channel earlier this year. This is why we need a safe place to talk about guns and the 2nd.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• Myth that you need a lot of money to produce content

• You don’t need to do a long video – People have short attention spans

• Audio quality beats video quality but not the quality of your content

• Balancing life and content creation





Resources for today’s show:





GunSpace video - https://gunspacevideo.com/

GunSpace Community - https://gun.community

GunSpace on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gunspaceapp/

The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee

Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/

TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/

The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/

The Rogue Banshee on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theroguebanshee





