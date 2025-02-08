BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates 'Predicts' Black Swan Event Will Depopulate 94% of Global Population
2339 views • 2 months ago

While the world’s attention is fixed on the Trump administration’s rapid dismantling of the Deep State, Bill Gates is seizing the moment to advance a shocking agenda. Under the cover of global distraction, he’s launching an unprecedented assault on humanity, boldly claiming that human beings are no longer essential to the planet’s future.

In fact, Gates warns that a black swan event is not just possible - it’s highly likely, with the potential to wipe out 94% of the global population in the near future.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s that Gates' so-called "predictions" have an uncanny tendency to come true - almost as if they’re less about foresight and more about forewarning, hinting at plans already set in motion.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
depopulationeugenicsbill gatesusaidweffogcovidblack swan eventmrna
