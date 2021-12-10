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Extraction w/ Wes Reynolds CEO of Green Mill Supercritical
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10 views • December 10, 2021
Green Mill Supercritical's CEO Wes Reynolds discusses how their system incorporates scientific advancements over some of the early work in supercritical CO₂ #extraction, with designs customized for the needs of the rapidly evolving essential oils industry.
Summary:
Growing in Florida
#Infused Beverages
#CannabisBranding
Concentrate #Trends
Mobile Processing
Future of #concentrates
#MJbizCon Recap
East Coast VS West Coast
Episode 841 The #TalkingHedge interviews Wes Reynolds, President and CEO at Green Mill Supercritical...
https://youtu.be/J45Spt0jDB8
Summary:
Growing in Florida
#Infused Beverages
#CannabisBranding
Concentrate #Trends
Mobile Processing
Future of #concentrates
#MJbizCon Recap
East Coast VS West Coast
Episode 841 The #TalkingHedge interviews Wes Reynolds, President and CEO at Green Mill Supercritical...
https://youtu.be/J45Spt0jDB8
Keywords
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