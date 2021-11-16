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HOW TO SUPERCHARGE YOUR SPIRITUAL ENLIGHTENMENT AND DISCOVER THE MEANING OF LIFE!
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20 views • November 16, 2021
You can find the Commentary on the Royal New Testament@ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
or you can send a $30 check or money order for each commentary: to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095
We have no storefront but have plans to have a rolling Restoration Book Store after the first of the year.
If you are interested in hearing about Christianity restored by God Himself. I can come and speak to you and bring or have mailed to you copies of the Commentary on The Royal New Testament.
For inquiries call (806) 416 0747
The Perfect Law of Liberty online for free @
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
or you can send a $30 check or money order for each commentary: to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095
We have no storefront but have plans to have a rolling Restoration Book Store after the first of the year.
If you are interested in hearing about Christianity restored by God Himself. I can come and speak to you and bring or have mailed to you copies of the Commentary on The Royal New Testament.
For inquiries call (806) 416 0747
The Perfect Law of Liberty online for free @
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
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