Dr. Fernando Nobre - Presidente da AMI - Covid19 antigo SARS é uma Gripe Normal-PT!

Dr. Fernando Nobre(presidente da AMI)-"Covid19 its only an Flu that does not kill more than the normal flu. In Portugal the former Covid19 derived from SARS is the sixth leading cause of death, which does not justify these measures and there are no asymptomatic patients. A patient always has symptoms! I refuse to do any kind of tests to travel Because PCR tests are not reliable or acceptable! When our freedom is put in cause, the constitution allows us to defend ourselves! The use of masks is at least inhumane! Husband and wife with mask inside car is a case to ask if they also sleep with a mask! The objective of this supposed pandemic is not to protect the public Health, the objective is different! Jesus was the best politician because he gave us the love!"18/11/2020"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!More News in Site: