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This why we should boycott Costco Canada!
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136 views • November 18, 2020
Costco is having card carrying customers arrested for not wearing masks. This should be fought through common law and Costco should be made to pay dearly. The officer should be made to pay as well. People watching this take place and continuing to shop at Costco should be totally ashamed of themselves.
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