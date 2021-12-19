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Health Department Holds Santa Event & Pays Kids $100.00 To Take a Jab [18.12.2021]
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11 views • December 19, 2021
'LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE!!!!! Shame on the “parents” that actually bribed their children with this!! Sad world we live in anymore!!!! Wow ??'
Article https://www.brproud.com/news/local-news/shots-for-santa-a-family-event-filled-with-laughter-saint-nick-and-the-covid-19-vaccine/
87,077 views Dec 18, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yxrS2-nB7qA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
Article https://www.brproud.com/news/local-news/shots-for-santa-a-family-event-filled-with-laughter-saint-nick-and-the-covid-19-vaccine/
87,077 views Dec 18, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yxrS2-nB7qA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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