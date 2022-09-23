Create New Account
Thierry Baudet Drops Truth Bombs as Dutch Parliament Members Walk Out!
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago
Thierry Baudet, The Netherlands 🇳🇱 Watch the bizarre moment when the government walks out as Thierry Baudet is speaking. Apparently his speech hit a nerve of the Deep state Cabinet (English Subs)


Twitter source - https://twitter.com/FVD_Intl/status/1572855465272279042?s=20

Keywords
nwomarxismthierry baudetglobalist agendawalk outdutch politician

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
