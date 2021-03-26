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Alan Dershowitz Faces The Music
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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847 views • March 26, 2021
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Source https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8580649/Alan-Dershowitz-hopes-caught-Epsteins-cameras-prove-did-not-sex-minors.html


Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Sources
https://www.sprottmoney.com/blog/COMEX-Delivery-Update-Craig-Hemke-March-16-2021
https://www.tfmetalsreport.com/blog/8252/econ-101-silver-market-manipulation
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/bullionstar/what-sets-the-gold-price-is-it-the-paper-market-or-physical-market/

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/y52yh4rx
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless.
2: Covid 19 is a distraction from financial collapse.
3: Human organs, weather and diseases all trade for profit.
4: There are NO AUTHORITIES working for our benefit.
5: Once awareness happens Society will be unrecognisable.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready, to hide from us.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459

My Sources: https://deepstate.news/ https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ https://www.revolver.news/ https://phibetaiota.net/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://nexusnewsfeed.com/ https://theqanons.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/ https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off/-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://populist.press/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com/ https://unlimitedhangout.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ http://overdeewall.com/ https://gript.ie/ https://freepress.ie/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
donald trumpchild abusealan dershowitzjeffrey epstein
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