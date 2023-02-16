The Doctrine of Prayer

1Thess lesson 52. Christians do not always understand prayer. Many simply use prayer as a wish list or to cry out for help. Jesus did not intend prayer as an escape call or wish list.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.