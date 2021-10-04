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How China/Big Pharma rig all court cases
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83 views • October 04, 2021
It is in your face. The Bidens, Clintons, and Obamas are all lawyer beholden to Workd Bank, UN, and B.A.R. Association. Has anyone inquired why they and all around them have so much money? China rigs all important elections. George Soros installs all key judges and prosecutors. How is that working out for Free World about to be reduced by 95%?
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