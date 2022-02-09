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Ottawa Freedom Convoy Commander Pat King Say's That the Government Has Control of His Bank Account
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200 views • February 09, 2022
Pat King tells viewers that the government has infiltrated his bank account and is preventing him from making transfers to other people. He also says that he is getting in touch with lawyers to see what his options are.
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