Resurrecting America: A Second Declaration of Independence
Published 21 hours ago

We, Sovereign Citizens of the Sovereign Nation of America, by Right and by Declaration, do hereby pledge to restore to its Just place in our Lives and in the World, our Constitutional Republic.

(The final chapter from COUNTDOWN TO TOO LATE, available spring 2024 from online booksellers as THE UNFOUNDING OF AMERICA.


