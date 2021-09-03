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Chinese founding father Sun Yat-sen on Globalism and Nationalism [Chinese subtitle] 國父孫中山早已警示過全球主義的隱患，並強調民族主義的重要性
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62 views • September 03, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QByzhXiF1U
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QByzhXiF1U
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