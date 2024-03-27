Create New Account
THE TERRA CARTA - THE GLOBO FINANCIAL CASINO LIFE SUPPORT SYSTEM SCAM (SHARE)
Published 13 hours ago

Remarque88


March 27, 2024


EUTHANASIA OF THE GLOBO "PRIVATE SECTOR" IS OVER-DUE

Terra Carta (Long) - https://www.sustainablemarkets.org/TerraCarta_Charter_Jan11th2021.pdf

Terra Carta (Short) - https://www.sustainablemarkets.org/TerraCarta_summarium_Jan11th2021.pdf

Law of the sea (UN)

https://legal.un.org/avl/pdf/ha/uncls/uncls_e.pdf

Sustainable Markets Site - https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/B5pR02rKWsjk

Keywords
hoaxglobalistscamponziterra cartaremarque88financial casinolife support system

