CASE MATES ROCK!! WE TAKE A LOOK AT THIS DESIGN ACROSS A FEW COUNTRIES FOR MY 200TH VID!!
Published 15 hours ago

This type of tank is a long time favorite and 3 of my all time best are casemates! The Panzer4 70(V)"Lang" is a shining star but many countries played with the idea. We look at all of them and play the one shown as it was supposed to be! Mistake when talking about Rumble, I say War Thunder but mean Rumble was anti gaming at first.
My 200th vid, Thank You Everyone!!!!

