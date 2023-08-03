Create New Account
ZEROTIME: No Jab? NO HEART! Urgent Help for Aussie Mum Vicki Derderian!
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

Aussie mum Vicki Derderian is being refused a life-saving heart transplant due to her unwillingness to comply with the deadly COVID jab mandate, which could cause further damage to her heart and possibly end her life.Despite having a medical exemption, the Australian health establishment has sent a clear message - comply or die, with a mysterious organisation now actively working to remove Vicki's fundraising platform which will allow her to travel overseas for her life-saving surgery.

To donate to save Vicki's life, please visit this link: https://donorbox.org/heart4vicki

For more information visit this link: https://heart4vicki.org/

Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee

