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ZEROTIME: No Jab? NO HEART! Urgent Help for Aussie Mum Vicki Derderian!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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50 views • August 03, 2023

Aussie mum Vicki Derderian is being refused a life-saving heart transplant due to her unwillingness to comply with the deadly COVID jab mandate, which could cause further damage to her heart and possibly end her life.Despite having a medical exemption, the Australian health establishment has sent a clear message - comply or die, with a mysterious organisation now actively working to remove Vicki's fundraising platform which will allow her to travel overseas for her life-saving surgery.

To donate to save Vicki's life, please visit this link: https://donorbox.org/heart4vicki

For more information visit this link: https://heart4vicki.org/

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