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Jul 6, 2022 Questions on protecting your wealth from the growing economic risk and threats to our financial system? Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a FREE Strategy Session https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA7062022&month=2022-07

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ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA7062022

Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 0:58 How much silver might be needed for bartering just for very basic necessities of survival? Would this apply to anyone regardless of their overall wealth status?

Question 2: 4:57 Could 10-30 year treasury bonds be a safe haven during the upcoming recession? Pros and cons vs physical gold?

Question 3: 9:04 If and when gold is revalued to its fundamental value north of $11,000, what effect will this have on other assets?

Question 4: 10:43 The FED chairman recently remarked that he is "surprised at how little we know about inflation". How embarrassing. Many other "experts" are surprised at our current state of affairs. None of this engenders confidence. Do you get the feeling they are deliberately nudging us toward collapse, by chipping away at their own credibility?

Question 5: 14:14 Why are gold and silver losing value when inflation is out of control? 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/what-is-the-value-of-gold-and-silver-during-inflation-qa-with-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/

⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING?

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