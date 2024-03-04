Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gun Control - A Jewish Prerogative
channel image
The Prisoner
9000 Subscribers
Shop now
174 views
Published 13 hours ago

Jews have the lowest rate of gun ownership of all religious groups, with just 13 percent of Jewish households owning firearms, compared to 41 percent for non-Jews, a 2017 report on religion and gun ownership found.

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
jewishanti-gunlobby

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket