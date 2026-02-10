Maxwell: House Oversight Committee - yesterday’s questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The House Oversight Committee released video from today’s questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell, where she was asked whether she was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, whether she helped traffic underage girls, and whether she directed them to provide sexual favors. Video and description from video posted yesterday.
Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer.