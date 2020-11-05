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🔴QNews: Back channels are important
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21 views • November 05, 2020
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purging, fake info & Tierney are all in play
🍿Watch Deleted Scared Tube videos in the playlist
🎙Independent Journalist🌼Qanon of enlightenment
🇺🇸Join me on my quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
💰Patreon: Donate or monthly
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸GITMO🎵 Channel 17:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOi24XLpMfUE/
🎵RENEGADE removed by YT Must Watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gc6WPiYCxGlJ/
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5QHP/
purging, fake info & Tierney are all in play
🍿Watch Deleted Scared Tube videos in the playlist
🎙Independent Journalist🌼Qanon of enlightenment
🇺🇸Join me on my quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
💰Patreon: Donate or monthly
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸GITMO🎵 Channel 17:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOi24XLpMfUE/
🎵RENEGADE removed by YT Must Watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gc6WPiYCxGlJ/
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5QHP/
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