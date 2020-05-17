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Global Alert News - #249 - Dane Wigington
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122 views • May 17, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 17, 2020
This weeks news on the covid19 scare, and the 6th mass extinction event the Earth is now enduring, plus the Gates of Hell plan for the global vaccine mandate. And news on weather weapons + how they cause deliberate food shortages and economic failure.
This weeks news on the covid19 scare, and the 6th mass extinction event the Earth is now enduring, plus the Gates of Hell plan for the global vaccine mandate. And news on weather weapons + how they cause deliberate food shortages and economic failure.
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