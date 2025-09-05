BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Origins Of Woke Ideology | Old Stirling
1 day ago

(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)
"Woke” isn’t just mindless leftism—it’s a deliberate subversion of Western civilization, engineered by the Frankfurt School’s Marxist-Jewish intellectuals (Marcuse, Adorno, et al.) who fled Germany and repackaged Cultural Marxism for America. Their goal? Destroy family, faith, and racial identity by weaponizing “oppressor vs. oppressed” narratives. Breitbart glimpsed the truth but missed the bigger picture: these ideologies thrive because their architects infiltrated academia, media, and politics, pushing degeneracy (transgenderism, sexual “liberation”) to destabilize White societies. The result? A West brainwashed into hating itself while the same elites—many with interesting ethnic and ideological ties—laugh all the way to the bank. Wake up before your children inherit a wasteland.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2024

...............

🔗 All Credit To Old Stirling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW__eLO2LzE

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://buymeacoffee.com/vxwxsrvhvc

-----------

Mirrored - Just a Dude

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

anti-whitejewish influencecultural marxismwhite genocidefrankfurt schoolwestern declinedegeneracytruth exposedwoke agendaold stirling
