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SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS SAYS COVID-19 IS NOT AN EXCUSE TO WRECK A NATION. | ASIA PACIFIC TODAY
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11 views • November 16, 2021
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Senator Malcolm Roberts has written to the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk demanding answers to numerous important questions. They are issues the Senator’s constituents are very concerned about however all citizens have been affected by the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Federal Government and all the states in Australia.
As noted by Senator Roberts, Australians are concerned about critical matters on current and future health policies, erosion of our basic human rights, the failure of Federal Government leadership and exactly what parliament’s role is in protecting Australian citizens when Governments become unaccountable.
Senator Robert’s letter notes the wide acknowledgement that government actions and inaction have torn apart businesses, employment and the economy, as well as marriages, families and communities. Our health systems, aged-care facilities, police forces, education systems, the legacy media, social media, governments and parliaments have all been affected.
Senator Roberts notes that responses so far from the Prime Minister and the Premier have lacked data. Very poor justification has been provided for draconian restrictions and dangerous actions such as the mass coerced injection of people of a provisionally approved “vaccine” Health Minister Greg Hunt said himself was “The world’s largest clinical vaccination trial."
Australia is now a divided country and the Federal Government, and all State Premiers need to account for their actions and reverse course immediately. Covid-19 is no longer an excuse to wreck a nation.
Asia Pacific Today. November 13, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
Senator Malcolm Roberts has written to the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk demanding answers to numerous important questions. They are issues the Senator’s constituents are very concerned about however all citizens have been affected by the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Federal Government and all the states in Australia.
As noted by Senator Roberts, Australians are concerned about critical matters on current and future health policies, erosion of our basic human rights, the failure of Federal Government leadership and exactly what parliament’s role is in protecting Australian citizens when Governments become unaccountable.
Senator Robert’s letter notes the wide acknowledgement that government actions and inaction have torn apart businesses, employment and the economy, as well as marriages, families and communities. Our health systems, aged-care facilities, police forces, education systems, the legacy media, social media, governments and parliaments have all been affected.
Senator Roberts notes that responses so far from the Prime Minister and the Premier have lacked data. Very poor justification has been provided for draconian restrictions and dangerous actions such as the mass coerced injection of people of a provisionally approved “vaccine” Health Minister Greg Hunt said himself was “The world’s largest clinical vaccination trial."
Australia is now a divided country and the Federal Government, and all State Premiers need to account for their actions and reverse course immediately. Covid-19 is no longer an excuse to wreck a nation.
Asia Pacific Today. November 13, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week on our website.
And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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