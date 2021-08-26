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Google Censorship EXPOSED - Complete Compilation of all the ways Google is affecting your worldview Censorship & Big Tech
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50 views • August 26, 2021
Google Censorship EXPOSED - Complete Compilation of all the ways Google is affecting your worldview
Censorship & Big Tech
________________
"Why Haven't you heard about any of this?
Answer: Google is evil
"The vast majority of the American public think if a result appears 1st or near the top on google search results then it is much more reliable and trustworthy than other results" - Current Sr. Google Engineer
Sheeple think: "How could ALL the News be lying to me?" https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218064377088442368?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how, and most of us fell prey to this as well: If you ONLY search using Google, you remain asleep. They only show you the same curated and heavily censored "information" that they spam on through all broadcasts.
I even continued this trap for a month or so after I awakened. It is a very convincing illusion, especially considering that to the majority of the world the name of the whole process of researching information is referred to as "googling it".
The scientific method - "Science....automatically rules out any notion that cannot be tested and repeated. If an idea is not testable, repeatable, and observable... it is not considered scientific."
Therefore anything google tells you is true should be verifiable elsewhere, using any search engine that exists. There are more than a dozen, and most people only know 1.
Note* FACT CHECKS almost exclusively appear first on Google and this is not repeatable using any other engine.
Google Whistleblower Says The Company Wants To Control Your Mind
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6126ed1d1079906c8989e46f
Owen is joined by Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, who goes into detail about the darkest secret behind Google. https://www.roxytube.com/v/qQ2TLN
Google's Head of Global Analysis Platforms Are Influencing You In A Way You Didn't Sign Up For
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/exposed-political-censorship-in-big-tech:2?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/google-s-head-of-global-analysis:6?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Current Sr. Google Engineer Goes Public on Camera: Tech is "dangerous," "taking sides"
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/veritas-re-uploads-google-expos-taken:7?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Veritas Re-Uploads Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/current-sr-google-engineer-goes-public:f?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
***Pretty funny, in this test (above) DuckDuckgo's first result is a semi impartial discussion of who to believe, and that doubt exists. Then two solid uncensored articles firmly confirming covid is a hoax. I know which one I trust
Complete Veritas Compilation on Google Censorship
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218061501126623232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Censorship & Big Tech
________________
"Why Haven't you heard about any of this?
Answer: Google is evil
"The vast majority of the American public think if a result appears 1st or near the top on google search results then it is much more reliable and trustworthy than other results" - Current Sr. Google Engineer
Sheeple think: "How could ALL the News be lying to me?" https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218064377088442368?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how, and most of us fell prey to this as well: If you ONLY search using Google, you remain asleep. They only show you the same curated and heavily censored "information" that they spam on through all broadcasts.
I even continued this trap for a month or so after I awakened. It is a very convincing illusion, especially considering that to the majority of the world the name of the whole process of researching information is referred to as "googling it".
The scientific method - "Science....automatically rules out any notion that cannot be tested and repeated. If an idea is not testable, repeatable, and observable... it is not considered scientific."
Therefore anything google tells you is true should be verifiable elsewhere, using any search engine that exists. There are more than a dozen, and most people only know 1.
Note* FACT CHECKS almost exclusively appear first on Google and this is not repeatable using any other engine.
Google Whistleblower Says The Company Wants To Control Your Mind
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6126ed1d1079906c8989e46f
Owen is joined by Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, who goes into detail about the darkest secret behind Google. https://www.roxytube.com/v/qQ2TLN
Google's Head of Global Analysis Platforms Are Influencing You In A Way You Didn't Sign Up For
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/exposed-political-censorship-in-big-tech:2?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/google-s-head-of-global-analysis:6?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Current Sr. Google Engineer Goes Public on Camera: Tech is "dangerous," "taking sides"
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/veritas-re-uploads-google-expos-taken:7?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Veritas Re-Uploads Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/current-sr-google-engineer-goes-public:f?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
***Pretty funny, in this test (above) DuckDuckgo's first result is a semi impartial discussion of who to believe, and that doubt exists. Then two solid uncensored articles firmly confirming covid is a hoax. I know which one I trust
Complete Veritas Compilation on Google Censorship
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218061501126623232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
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