Dr. Jane Ruby (10/23/2024): Death by NanoTech: You Won’t Even Feel It — MOTB Snake Patch?

Mark-of-the-beast snake patch from Vaxxas? (Note the "double-cross" in the name).





Dr. Jane Ruby: New bioweapon delivery system goes into fake safety and efficacy trials by Vaxxas and BARDA – the high density microarray patch plunges thousands of Microneedles into your skin with the bioweapon preloaded.





This is a marathon genocide.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.





Video Source: https://rumble.com/v5jv3vh-death-by-nanotech-you-wont-even-feel-it.html

Video Published: October 23, 2024





