Mass Vaccination and CANCER victims - part 18
1392 views • 8 months ago

As 2024 starts coming to an end, so does the interest in the covid lies, deception and biggest crime against humanity ever perpetrated.

What is not coming to an end, is the sheer carnage that the experimental bioweapons are causing.

Cancers have become completely out of control in the jabbed population.

Many more doctors are seeing it but are being gaslit by Pharma funded bureaucrats and media who are not revealing the damage that has been caused.

Meanwhile Pfizer et al have shifted their attention to create a cure for cancer, which will see them make billions and billions of dollars in the coming months and years.

What a business model. Create the problem then create the perception they have found the solution.

Credit to COVID BC(Telegram), Hello Dave(Twitter/X) for their extremely crucial work that helps reveal the carnage. Truly remarkable.

This is undeniably a global genocide caused by toxic covid bioweapons, and does not appear to be slowing down.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

