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Mom DESTROYS School Board | Making Sense of the Madness Description:
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142 views • May 26, 2022
How are schools allowed to make children read this?!?
Parents Kim and Jonathan Reicks were forced to stand up against mask mandates and CRT indoctrination to save their 7 kids and are now moving on to other problems within the school.
Watch as Kim Reicks demands the children stop reading literal porn as a part of their school curriculum. These kids aren't allowed to bring Bibles into school due to their content but are allowed to read this in class?!?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-505/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Parents Kim and Jonathan Reicks were forced to stand up against mask mandates and CRT indoctrination to save their 7 kids and are now moving on to other problems within the school.
Watch as Kim Reicks demands the children stop reading literal porn as a part of their school curriculum. These kids aren't allowed to bring Bibles into school due to their content but are allowed to read this in class?!?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-505/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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