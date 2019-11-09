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The New Age Demonic Invasion of Christianity
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41 views • November 09, 2019
Episode 1 - The Jezebel Spirit & The Borrowed Vessel
False Prophets and Teachers outnumber TRUE Christian Ministers and Prophets 100 to 1 at best. We are in the End Times! Most false teachers and prophets want your money but some want your soul. As we move closer to the battle for all souls, it will only get worse and right now there are Satanists and demon possessed human beings infiltrating Christian organizations across the globe. Be warned!
Music: Scott Buckley
Narration: David Richard
Resources:
https://www.sheologians.com/new-age-j...
https://sidroth.org/television/tv-arc...
False Prophets and Teachers outnumber TRUE Christian Ministers and Prophets 100 to 1 at best. We are in the End Times! Most false teachers and prophets want your money but some want your soul. As we move closer to the battle for all souls, it will only get worse and right now there are Satanists and demon possessed human beings infiltrating Christian organizations across the globe. Be warned!
Music: Scott Buckley
Narration: David Richard
Resources:
https://www.sheologians.com/new-age-j...
https://sidroth.org/television/tv-arc...
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