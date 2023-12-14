Deflation vs. Inflation

Hey libs — unclear on the concept much?
* This is a deadly combination: liberal arrogance, stupidity, malfeasance, evil and ignorance.
* It is past time to cleanse the leftist temple.
In real, sound (asset-backed) money systems:
* There are no inflation targets or boom-bust cycles — because there is no central bank.
* Legalized counterfeiters don’t create fiat currency from nothing (e.g. the “Federal Reserve Note”) and then loan it to the gubment with interest.
* Banksters don’t enslave us with ever-growing mountains of unpayable debt; or propagandize us with their jawboning / policymaking kabuki theater.
* Instead, prices tend to deflate as economies stabilize and technologies advance.
* Things get cheaper and life gets better because the cabal hasn’t installed a puppet regime and foisted fiat currency on us.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v418l9m-they-know-something-and-theyre-not-telling-us.-ep.-2150-12142023.html
