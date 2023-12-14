Deflation vs. Inflation

Hey libs — unclear on the concept much?

* This is a deadly combination: liberal arrogance, stupidity, malfeasance, evil and ignorance.

* It is past time to cleanse the leftist temple.





In real, sound (asset-backed) money systems:

* There are no inflation targets or boom-bust cycles — because there is no central bank.

* Legalized counterfeiters don’t create fiat currency from nothing (e.g. the “Federal Reserve Note”) and then loan it to the gubment with interest.

* Banksters don’t enslave us with ever-growing mountains of unpayable debt; or propagandize us with their jawboning / policymaking kabuki theater.

* Instead, prices tend to deflate as economies stabilize and technologies advance.

* Things get cheaper and life gets better because the cabal hasn’t installed a puppet regime and foisted fiat currency on us.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 14 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v418l9m-they-know-something-and-theyre-not-telling-us.-ep.-2150-12142023.html