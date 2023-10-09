Create New Account
The Subconscious Mind
Tim Doyle & The Golden Ones
Published 15 hours ago

Subconscious mind, located in the solar plexus, soul’s light body, stores the truths verified by the conscious mind, and coordinates with Universal Mind in manifesting the soul’s creations. Here is the teaching lesson by the Golden Ones relating to the subconscious mind:https://thepathtooneness.com/subconscious-mind/

meditationspiritualitywellbeingmental healthpsychologysubconscious mindemotional healthchakras

