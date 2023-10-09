Subconscious mind, located in the solar plexus, soul’s light body, stores the truths verified by the conscious mind, and coordinates with Universal Mind in manifesting the soul’s creations. Here is the teaching lesson by the Golden Ones relating to the subconscious mind:https://thepathtooneness.com/subconscious-mind/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.