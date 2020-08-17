WaPo's Snarky Obit on Trump's Brother, 3184

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the mean spirited anti-Trump main stream media.

If you ever question whether President Donald Trump is too hard on the press calling them fake news and saying some pretty awful things about them at nearly every press conference, read the obituary for Robert Trump in the Washington Post.

The pre-Trump rule was that obituaries were about the person who died and presented them in the best light possible. If a newspaper felt the need to remind its readers how awful someone was, they didn’t do it in the obituary.

The Trump rule is that even when his brother who President Trump described as “wonderful,” saying “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend.”

Even if you are president of the United States losing a sibling is tough and all indications are that Robert and Donald Trump were close. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have harsh words. The two worked together in an intense stress inducing industry where billions of dollars were at stake and these were billions of their own dollars, not billions of government dollars.

If people can’t love each other, after harsh words their wouldn’t be a marriage in the country that lasted more than a few days. But obituaries rarely focus on the harsh words in a family, this one does.

The Post obit uses a lot of quotes from the recent book by Mary Trump, the niece of both Robert and Donald Trump. Robert Trump sued her over the book. Mary Trump is really, really mad at her uncles and aunts because when her grandfather died, she thought she deserved more money. Mary Trump is as far from an unbiased observer as you could get, except maybe for some MSM reporters.

One quote would have been mean, but using a hateful book written by a family member as the main source for an obituary is really down and dirty.

The obituary is not supposed to be about Donald Trump or Mary Trump, obituaries are almost universally about the person who died, but this one is not. ‘

Here’s one quote, “Donald had discovered early on how easy it was to get under Robert’s pale skin and push him past his limits; it was a game he never tired of playing,” Mary Trump wrote. “Nobody else would have bothered – Robert was so skinny and quiet that there was no sport in tormenting him.”

First, Mary Trump doesn’t know this first hand. She is their niece not their sibling. She didn’t grow up with her uncles.

But the only reason to put something like this in an obituary would be to take a shot at Donald Trump. If you step back and look at it objectively, Donald the older brother picked on and teased his younger brother Robert. This is news? This is important enough for the Washington Post to include in an obituary of the younger brother? Older siblings picking on and teasing younger siblings is pretty commonplace, if not universal.

According to the Daily Wire the original headline for the obituary was “Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who filed lawsuit against niece, dies at 71.” The Washington Post must have received so many complaints about that headline which is not only mean, but really confusing that it was changed.

But the original question about President Trump being too hard on the press, is easy to answer. No President Trump is far too easy on the mainstream media which doesn’t even bother anymore to try and report the news, much less be fair.