Globalists Are Trying to Destroy Our Retire Early Life - Assets Extorted!

Globalists Are Trying To Destroy Our Retire Early Life - Assets Will Be Extorted!
03:15 Decentralization of our lives
04:01 Decentralize from employer BEFORE they extort
06:40 10 most violent cities in the world
09:00 Crime in PTO Vallarta?
10:31 Comply or be assimilated
11:04 We have to walk before we can run
12:25 What is a VACATion?
13:44 Free seminar on decentralization coming soon!
PRO TRAVEL SERVICES - Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? - http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html
Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire
to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later
retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective
on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too.
Be safe-take care!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.