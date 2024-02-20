Create New Account
AFTER TALK WITH SASHA LATYPOVA: IDENTIFYING CONTROLLED OPPOSITION
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Dr. Jane Ruby, after talk


Feb 19, 2024


2/19/24: This After Talk with former pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova is the best intelligence tutorial you could ever get on identifying those who are controlled paid agents of confusion and protect yourself. A first...and an exclusive of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show!


GUEST: Sasha Latypova: sashalatypova.substack.com

and cited: Katherine Watt: bailiwick news.substack.com

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ee920-after-talk-with-sasha-latypova-identifying-controlled-opposition.html

