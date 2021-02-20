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Welcome To Providence Acres!
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50 views • February 20, 2021
Now for the real purpose of our channel: Showing you around our farm!
We like to think we have a fairly unique way about setting up our farm, and we figure a lot of people have questions about what it takes to start a small farm, so we thought we'd document our journey to try and provide answers to the questions we ask ourselves, as well as answer any questions others might have.
We like to think we have a fairly unique way about setting up our farm, and we figure a lot of people have questions about what it takes to start a small farm, so we thought we'd document our journey to try and provide answers to the questions we ask ourselves, as well as answer any questions others might have.
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