One Example of EMFs: NEXRAD Shows Towers Radiate Microwave Pulses at 750kWatts--- Paul J. Hurtado
We cannot feel EMFs, yet they cause unconscious damaging adrenal fatigue which produces too much plasma cortisol in our bodies causing sleeping disorders and chronic stress.  Millimeter wave frequencies aka 5G and 6G cellular phone service towers give us more bandwidth for our Internet wireless devices however, due to the invisibility of these EMFs and, for most of us, our inability to feel them, the cellular and RADAR industries have taken advantage of this fact and have misled us into believing that these systems are safe.  For instance, 18Ghz causes electro poration to our cell walls this enables toxins and pathogens to enter the cell membrane.  60Ghz resonates with the oxygen molecule and causes our cells to be starved of oxygen thereby weakening the immune system, and slowly suffocating us

healthcanceremf5grf6gadrenal fatiguehuntingtonemfsradarparkinsonalzheimerneurodegenerativechronic stressamyloidosiselectromagnet wavessleepig disorderscreutzfeldt-jakob

