US-Donated Weapons Have No Chance Against Russian Jamming
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9980 followers
310 views • 9 months ago

Modern warfare has become a far cry from the days of needing a clear line of sight to hit a target. Advanced technology has transformed the battlefield, allowing for precise strikes over vast distances. This shift is driven by the integration of Global Positioning Systems or GPS into weaponry. GPS satellites act as real-time maps in the sky, enabling operators to meticulously track and guide weapons with pinpoint accuracy, even from afar. This eliminates the need for visual confirmation, enhancing both the effectiveness and safety of military operations.

However, the battlefield remains a complex and unpredictable environment. While the US has equipped Ukraine with these sophisticated GPS-guided weapons, Russia has countered with a disruptive tactic: jamming technology. Reports suggest Russia's jamming has significantly hampered the effectiveness of these US weapons, forcing Ukraine to suspend the use of certain types altogether. This makes us wonder; just how good is Russia's jamming tech, and what kind of western weapons have been affected by it?

But before we delve deeper, let's take a look at how this jamming technology works.

Mirrored - Military TV


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
gpsewelectronic warfaregps-guided weaponsrussian jamming technology
