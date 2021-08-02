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How We Survived A Police Standoff...
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30 views • August 02, 2021
This is the account of what happened when the SWAT team decided to do a "welfare check" on my friend surrounding the house and evacuating the neighborhood, and then engaging in an all night standoff as they tried to figure out how to enter without getting shot...here's what we learned...
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