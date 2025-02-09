“BIGGER Than The Nuclear Bomb” - Dr. Steven Greer REVEALS Suppressed Energy Tech & Biden UFO Truths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Bet-David sits down with Dr. Steven Greer for a jaw-dropping conversation that could change EVERYTHING you thought you knew about classified projects, black sites, and UFO technology. Dr. Greer claims insiders from deep within the intelligence world are finally coming forward—with evidence that could shake up the global power structure. Are world leaders truly in control, or is there something FAR MORE POWERFUL operating behind the scenes? What’s buried so deep in the U.S. government that even presidents aren’t allowed to see it? Watch now before this information gets buried! ------ Ⓜ️ MINNECT WITH DR. STEVEN GREER: bit.ly/3WKxpBW