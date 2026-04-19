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🔥🔊 'Tweets of some idiot' won't open the Strait of Hormuz — Iranian Navy on Trump
💬 “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. We will open it by the order of our leader, Imam Khamenei — not by the tweets of some idiot (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/68352),” Iran’s IRGC Navy delivered a blunt message over maritime channel 16.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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