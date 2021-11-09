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Ep# 156 ”Remembrance 2021 Never in Vain”
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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My reflection and thoughts on my time in Afghanistan as a Soldier and How we as Canadians need to Remember,Respect and Honour their sacrifices.

#RemembranceDay,#CrustyCanuckPodcast,#Canada



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