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COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity (MIRRORED)
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181 views • September 17, 2020
COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/opAyJt94Kmo
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/covid911/
9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.
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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/opAyJt94Kmo
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/covid911/
9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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