9/11 & The New Confessions of An Economic Hit Man | John Perkins
RichardGage911
Published Yesterday |

Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is John Perkins, the author of the updated New York Times Bestseller, New Confessions of An Economic Hit Manupdated after 9/11, and chillingly close to home. But he offers solutions and hope regarding the haunting problems that he helped to createas well as tools to help fight back.


As a former economic hit man, John Perkins shares new details about ...

