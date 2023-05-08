9/11 & The New Confessions of An Economic Hit Man | John Perkins

Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is John Perkins, the author of the updated New York Times Bestseller, New Confessions of An Economic Hit Manupdated after 9/11, and chillingly close to home. But he offers solutions and hope regarding the haunting problems that he helped to createas well as tools to help fight back.
