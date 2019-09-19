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Children’s Climate Crusade: It’s Takes a Village (of the Damned)
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213 views • September 19, 2019
Children are being bullied by so badly by the climate alarmism pushed by schools, media & Hollywood that they can’t sleep anymore. It’s a burgeoning new field for psychologists. And they’re turning the children into an army of political activists marching to the Pied Piper — the United Nations.
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