Monster (Official Music Video) - Sheila and the TSP

"All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."

-Thomas Jefferson



Statement from Sheila:

This is a song I wrote a few years back about government corruption. And considering the current state of our nation, this seemed like the perfect time to put together a video for the song. Nothing in this video is meant to incite violence. I believe in the rule of law. In the words of General Michael Flynn, every American needs to take their responsibility as citizens seriously. Find what you can do in your local community and get involved now. We can take our country back one school board at a time and one county at a time.



(Views expressed do not necessarily represent those of all band members.)



LYRICS:

David took Goliath down with one itty bitty stone

And kings have torn their people down through the powers of their thrones

But you’re feeling powerless, wonderin’, “Who am I to be?”

Well there’s a strength in you like no one’s ever seen



How can we trust a system that serves the interests of a few?

With politicians selling out just to make a buck or two?

They’re gatherin’ all around gettin’ ready for a feast

And we’re just being used to feed the greed

They’ll chew us up and spit us out

And they’ll be standin’ ‘round, shoutin’ proud



“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”



Ladies and gentlemen, there are monsters on the loose

If we don’t turn this thing around they’ll drag us farther from the truth

We’re in a situation where injustice reigns supreme

And we’re a people restrained tied to the chains of the machine

We make it work for ‘em

They’ll chew us up and spit us out

And they’ll be standin’ round shoutin’ proud



“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

(x2)



C’mon, c’mon, every little step we take

C’mon, c’mon, must lead us to a brighter day

C’mon, c’mon, everybody shine some light

C’mon, c’mon, the time has come to do what’s right

C’mon, c’mon, reach up for a higher truth

C’mon, c’mon, do everything that you can do

C’mon, c’mon, reach a little higher now

C’mon, c’mon, c’mon



All they’re really askin’ for is our quiet obedience

Everybody hush up now, don’t speak a word in dissent

And in return they’ll offer you a life of safety under watchful eyes

But you and I both know they’re telling lies

The time has come to tear the monster down

C’mon now, we have the power



“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

“Another one up, another one down!”

(x2)