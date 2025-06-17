BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran: fire after explosion in Tehran, this evening
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
69 views • 16 hours ago

Video of fire after explosion in Tehran

Adding: 

Iran will attempt to launch over 250 ballistic missiles tonight.

Iran's Chief of General Staff called on Israelis to immediately leave Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Adding: 

❗️Israeli attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal and are pushing the world towards a nuclear catastrophe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

📍Israel's actions against Iran are supported only by those states that are its actual accomplices;

📍The Russian Federation notes Iran’s clear statements about its commitment to the NPT and its readiness to resume contacts with the United States;

📍Russia firmly believes that an Iranian-Israeli settlement can only be achieved through diplomacy.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
