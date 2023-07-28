07-28-2023 Accountability Part 7 Messiah and Man 006

Luke 6:46 “But why do you call Me ‘Master, Master,’ and do not do what I say? 47 “Everyone who is coming to Me, and is hearing My words and is doing them, I shall show you whom he is like: 48 “He is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid a foundation on the rock. And when a flood came, the stream burst against that house, but was unable to shake it, for it was founded on the rock. 49 “But the one hearing and not doing, is like a man who built a house on the earth without a foundation, against which the stream burst, and immediately it fell. And the ruin of that house was great.”
